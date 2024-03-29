On Friday, March 29, Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, announced the beginning of the AAP's new "Kejriwal Ko Aashirwaad Do" Abhiyaan campaign and asked supporters to stand with her husband. Supporters of Kejriwal may send their well wishes and words of support for their leader to this WhatsApp number she released. Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Atishi claimed at a news conference on Friday that ED Counsel had disclosed its true intentions when arguing in court. Atishi stated that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) contended in court that Kejriwal declined to provide the investigation agency the password to his phone, which he had when the policy was implemented. To comprehend the AAP's election strategy, the investigation team needs access to Kejriwal's phone, she further stated. ED Wants AAP’s Lok Sabha Election Strategy Details From Arvind Kejriwal’s Phone, Alleges Atishi (Watch Video).

Sunita Kejriwal Releases WhatsApp Number to Register Support for Jailed Delhi CM

केजरीवाल जी को आशीर्वाद देने के लिए आप इस नम्बर पर WhatsApp करें - 8297324624 https://t.co/UwcZuL90KE — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 29, 2024

