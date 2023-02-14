The Kerala High Court recently said that a wife can claim return of ornaments from husband after divorce only if she can prove husband was entrusted with it. The decision came while the court was hearing a divorce case. The high court reiterated its position in the case of Binod v Sophy that the wife while making a claim for gold ornaments will have to prove that she entrustment her husband with gold ornaments. The division bench of Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice P.G. Ajithkumar said that due to lack of evidence showing that the wife gave gold ornaments to husband or her in-laws, it would be be impossible to recover the same under the Prevention of Dowry Act, 1961. Kerala High Court Advises Young Woman To Be Brave Like Malala Yousafzai, Says ‘No Need To Always Act As per Parents’ Wishes’.

Wife Can Claim Return of Ornaments From Husband if…

Wife can claim return of ornaments from husband after divorce only if she can prove husband was entrusted with it: Kerala High Court Read more: https://t.co/xm5zegG1pw pic.twitter.com/aSgqQEz2Bo — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) February 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)