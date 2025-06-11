Muhammad Shahzeb Khan Pakistani national was extradited from Canada to the United States to face federal terrorism charges after allegedly plotting a mass shooting at a Jewish centre in Brooklyn in support of ISIS.

Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, 20, alias Shahzeb Jadoon, was arrested near the US-Canada border last year and arrived in New York earlier this week. According to the Department of Justice, Khan aimed to carry out a deadly assault using AR-style rifles and knives, telling undercover operatives he wanted to "kill as many Jewish civilians as possible." Amazura Nightclub Shooting: Mass Shooting in New York City’s Queens County Injures 11; Video Surfaces.

Muhammad Shahbaz Khan Extradited From Canada To US

Major news… earlier this afternoon, Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, a Pakistani citizen residing in Canada, was extradited to the United States on charges of attempting to provide material support to ISIS and attempting to commit acts of terrorism. In the fall of last year, Khan… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) June 10, 2025

