In a chilling incident captured on CCTV, a 15-year-old girl was kidnapped by a car-borne assailant outside Mother Teresa School in Gijhod village, Sector 53, Noida. The incident occurred near the school gate and sent shockwaves through the local community. The footage, which clearly shows the abduction, played a key role in identifying the suspect. Acting swiftly, Sector-24 police apprehended the accused and recovered the vehicle used in the crime. The minor girl’s rescue status has not yet been officially confirmed. Kidnapping Caught on Camera in Gwalior: 2 Bike-Borne Miscreants Kidnap Child in Broad Daylight After Throwing Chilli Powder in His Mother's Eyes, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Kidnapping Caught on Camera in Noida

नोएडा सेक्टर-53 के गिझोड़ गांव में मदर टेरेसा स्कूल गेट के पास कार सवार बदमाशों ने 15 वर्षीय बच्ची का अपहरण किया। पूरी वारदात CCTV में कैद।pic.twitter.com/tN0maj5TOE — Greater Noida West (@GreaterNoidaW) July 30, 2025

Accused Arrested

थाना सेक्टर-24 नोएडा:-नाबालिग युवती का अपहरण करने वाला अभियुक्त गिरफ्तार, कब्जे से घटना में प्रयुक्त कार बरामद। pic.twitter.com/u5tVjynZvN — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) July 30, 2025

