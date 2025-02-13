A shocking incident of kidnapping has come to light from Madhya Pradesh, where a businessman's child was abducted on his way to school in Gwalior. The alleged incident occurred today, February 13. The alleged kidnapping was caught on camera, and CCTV footage of the same has gone viral on social media. In the viral clip, one miscreant is seen sitting on a bike while the other kidnaps the minor boy by throwing chilli powder in his mother's eyes before feeling the spot in Gwalior. According to a report in FPJ, the child has been identified as Shivaay Gupta, son of Rahul Gupta, who works as a businessman in Gwalior. Gwalior Shocker: Devastated by Her Son’s Suicide, Woman Dies of Heart Attack in Madhya Pradesh.

Kidnaping Caught on Camera in Gwalior

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

