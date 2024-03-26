The Bhandup police have solved the kidnapping case of a 5-year-old girl in the city. The police arrested four women in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a 5-year-old girl in Bhandup. After being arrested, the accused women were remanded to police custody till March 28. Officials of the Bhandup police said that the case was solved within 12 hours. Navi Mumbai Shocker: 16-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Kidnapped, Tortured With Cigarette Burns by Seven Friends in Vashi for Rs 50,000 Extortion.

Kidnapping Case Solved Within 12 Hours

Maharashtra | Police have arrested four women in the kidnapping of a 5-year-old girl in Bhandup. The arrested accused have been remanded to police custody till March 28. The case was solved within 12 hours: Bhandup Police — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2024

