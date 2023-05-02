For his coronation, the King will don the same thick, golden robes that his ancestors wore as priests. In the midst of Westminster Abbey's coronation theatre during the religious service, Charles will don layer upon layer of magnificent Coronation garments that are modelled after priestly clothing. The gold vestments were also worn by his mother Elizabeth II, grandpa George VI, and great-grandfather George V during their coronations at Westminster Abbey, keeping with the monarch's message of sustainability whenever feasible. King Charles III Coronation: From Date to Time and Live Streaming Details, Here's Everything You Must Know About the Historic Event.

King Charles III to Reuse Heavy Golden Robes for Coronation

Historic Coronation vestments from @RCT will be used by The King at the #Coronation Service. His Majesty will reuse vestments which featured in the Coronation Services of King George IV in 1821, King George V in 1911, King George VI in 1937 and Queen Elizabeth II in 1953: — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 1, 2023

