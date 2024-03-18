Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson of Biocon Limited, on Monday, March 18, took to X, formerly Twitter and said that Biocon did not make any political donation to JDS. "Would like to clarify that Biocon did not make any political donation to JDS or any other party for elections," she said. Shaw further said that she purchased electoral bonds at a personal level and donated them to JDS and several other parties. "My donations were nominal on the principle of funding election campaigns with white money," her tweet on X stated. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw Corrects X User on Amount She Donated in Electoral Bonds, Confirms Donation Transparently.

My Donations Were Nominal

Would like to clarify that Biocon did not make any political donation to JDS or any other party for elections. At a personal level I purchased electoral bonds which I donated to JDS & several parties. My donations were nominal on the principle of funding election campaigns with… — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) March 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)