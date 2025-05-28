Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw shared her experience riding the Namma Metro Purple Line from Whitefield to Vidhana Soudha, calling it a “great ride” and praising the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited for the smooth journey. She posted on X, "Took the purple line from Whitefield to Vidhana with my Namma Metro friend @jennifer_erich the Iron Lady of Exxon Mobil. Such a quick way to avoid traffic." The post quickly went viral, earning positive reactions from many metro users. However, the viral post drew a reaction from a troll who accused her of destroying West Bengal and Karnataka. Shaw sharply replied, "You are an idiot. I am from Karnataka. I am not even a Bengali. What’s wrong with you? Why don’t you go out of here?" Bengaluru: Man Behind Instagram Page @metro_chicks Arrested for Clicking Pictures, Recording Videos of Women on Bangalore Metro Without Consent.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s Appreciation Post for Bengaluru Namma Metro Goes Viral

Took the purple line from Whitefield to Vidhana with my Namma Metro friend @jennifer_erich the Iron Lady of Exxon Mobil. Such a quick way to avoid traffic. Great ride. Thanks ⁦@OfficialBMRCL⁩ pic.twitter.com/TOSSU6O2iU — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) May 27, 2025

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Calls Out Troll

You are an idiot. I am from Karnataka. I am not even a Bengali. What’s wrong with you? Why don’t you go out of here? — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) May 28, 2025

