A viral video on social media shows Argentina's President Javier Milei being evacuated from an election campaign event in Buenos Aires after large stones were thrown at him. According to a report in Reuters, Javier Milei was rushed to safety by his security team on Wednesday, August 27, after protesters threw rocks and other objects at his car in Buenos Aires province. It is learnt that the Argentinian President was standing in the back of a moving pickup truck with security team members and his sister Karina Milei, who is also his chief of staff, while campaigning for the upcoming local and midterm elections, when the incident occurred. During the event, some people from the crowd started throwing things, including rocks, with at least one rock reportedly hitting the hood of the truck. The viral clip shows the pickup truck speeding away from the crowd, which was yelling anti-government chants like "Get out, Milei". Argentina Eases Entry for Indian Citizens Holding US Tourist Visas, Says Ambassador Mariano Caucino.

Viral Video Shows Javier Milei Evacuated from Election Campaign Event in Buenos Aires

NOW - Argentina's Javier Milei is evacuated from an election campaign event in Buenos Aires after large stones are thrown at him.pic.twitter.com/QqnVe1Dp8T — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 27, 2025

