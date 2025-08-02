Former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, grandson of ex-PM HD Deve Gowda, was sentenced to life imprisonment by a special Bengaluru court on Saturday for raping a 47-year-old domestic worker. He was also fined INR 10 lakh. The court found him guilty of rape, sexual harassment, voyeurism, and IT Act violations. Revanna broke down and pleaded for leniency but was taken into custody immediately after the sentencing. The case stems from a larger investigation into sex crimes, sparked after explicit videos allegedly linked to Revanna surfaced in 2024. He fled to Germany but returned post-elections and was arrested at Bengaluru airport on May 31. The survivor alleged kidnapping to suppress her complaint. A 40-member SIT submitted a detailed 1,800-page chargesheet. Revanna still faces trial in three more sexual assault cases. Prajwal Revanna Sex Scandal: Ex-JD(S) MP To Be Sentenced in Obscene Video and Rape Case Today.

Prajwal Revanna Gets Life Term

A fine of Rs 10 lakh has also been imposed on Expelled JDS Leader and former Lok Sabha MP Prajwal Revanna. The court said that the victim will be given a compensation of Rs 7 lakh. — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2025

