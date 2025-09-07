Former Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) MP Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, who is serving a life sentence for rape, has been assigned work as a library clerk in Parappana Agrahara prison. On this job, Prajwal Revanna will be paid INR 522 per day. Ravanna's main responsibilities include issuing books to other inmates and maintaining records of borrowed books, news agency PTI reported, citing jail authorities. "He is entitled to INR 522 for each day of work, provided he completes the prescribed duties. In line with prison rules, life convicts are required to perform some form of labour, and assignments are made depending on their skills and willingness," a prison official told the news agency. Last month, Revanna was sentenced to life in prison and fined INR 11 lakh for raping a 47-year-old domestic worker in Mysuru and recording it. Prajwal Revanna Found ‘Guilty’ in Obscene Video and Rape Case: Former PM HD Deve Gowda’s Grandson Sentenced to Life Imprisonment, INR 10 Lakh Fine Imposed.

Jailed Ex-MP Prajwal Revanna To Work As Library Clerk Inside Jail for INR 522 Daily Wage

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री एचडी देवगौड़ा का पोता पूर्व JDS सांसद प्रज्वल रेवन्ना जेल की लाइब्रेरी में काम करेगा। परप्पना अग्रहारा सेंट्रल जेल प्रशासन ने उसकी ड्यूटी लाइब्रेरी में लगाई है। इस काम के बदले प्रज्वल को रोज 522 रुपए मिलेंगे। जेल प्रशासन का कहना है कि पूरा काम सही से करने पर… pic.twitter.com/iED7hB3sQu — Rajesh Sahu (@askrajeshsahu) September 7, 2025

