Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairperson of Biocon Limited, who has emerged as one of the donors in the electoral bonds corrected a user on X on the amount she donated. A user tagged Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on X, formerly Twitter and said that she donated Rs 5 crore a month before the Karnataka elections. Responding to the user, Shaw said, "That’s incorrect. Pls do the math." Another user responded to Shaw saying that it was 6 crore that she donated. "If you believe you paid them through other modes, kindly specify those as well," he asked her. To this, Shaw said, "I am always transparent n what you see is what is correct." The Election Commission on Thursday, March 14, uploaded the data on electoral bonds on its website as received from SBI. The data revealed Future Gaming and Hotel Services and Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd among the top donors to political parties. Electoral Bonds Data: Election Commission Uploads SBI-Provided Data; Donors Include Megha Engineering, Bharti Airtel, Lakshmi Mittal, ITC and Vedanta.

That’s Incorrect. Pls Do the Math.

That’s incorrect. Pls do the math. — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) March 14, 2024

I Am Always Transparent

I am always transparent n what you see is what is correct. — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) March 15, 2024

All Parties Want Funding

All parties want funding. — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) March 15, 2024

