Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, Rijiju wrote: "After getting repeated test for Covid-19, today my report has come out positive. I'm taking the advice of the Doctors. I request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant, exercise self-quarantine and get themselves tested. I'm physically fit and fine."
— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 17, 2021
