In a rare and astonishing incident in Banage village, Kolhapur, a buffalo gave birth to a two-headed calf, leaving locals amazed. The calf, born at farmer Suresh Sutar’s home in Kagal taluka, was captured on video that has since gone viral. Such occurrences, known as polycephaly, happen when an embryo partially splits into identical twins but fails to complete the process, resulting in two heads on one body. The phenomenon, though extremely rare, has been documented in animals before. Villagers have been flocking to Sutar’s home to witness the unique calf. Kolhapur: Driver Narrowly Escapes As Iron Rod From Tempo Shatters Car’s Windshield in Maharashtra; Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Two-Headed Buffalo Calf Born in Kolhapur Village

