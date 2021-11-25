According to the State Election Commission, Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls will be held on December 19, while the counting of votes will take place on December 21.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls to be held on Dec 19, counting of votes on Dec 21: SEC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2021

