On the occasion of National Transgender Day, members of the transgender community came together to celebrate National Transgender Day and also voiced their concerns. Ranjita Sinha, member, WB Transgender Board said, "In 2014, SC upholds rights of transgender's. Transphobic mentality still exists, need to put more efforts to provide equal rights."

Check tweet:

Kolkata| Transgender persons came together to celebrate National Transgender Day, voiced their concerns In 2014, SC upholds rights of trandgenders. Transphobic mentality still exists, need to put more efforts to provide equal rights:Ranjita Sinha, member, WB Transgender Board pic.twitter.com/hrOMMgeJiu — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)