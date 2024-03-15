A heated exchange of words going on between the BRS leader KTR Rao and Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials at the residence of BRS MLC K Kavitha has surfaced online. The central agency has raided the house of K Kavitha in Hyderabad in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case on Friday, March 15, 2024. The latter is being brought to Delhi where she will be further questioned. K Kavitha Detained by ED, Being Brought to Delhi for Questioning in Money Laundering Case.

KT Rama Rao Gets Into Heated Argument With ED Officials

#WATCH | Visuals from inside the residence of BRS MLC K Kavitha; a heated exchange of words going on between ED and BRS leader KTR Rao. K Kavitha is being brought to Delhi by ED; she will be further questioned. (Video Source: BRS worker) pic.twitter.com/3EUTKDA9Ow — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2024

