The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, March 15, detained Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC, K Kavitha. As per news agency ANI, the BRS leader was detained by the investigating agency in connection with the money laundering case. Sources also said that K Kavitha will be brought to Delhi for further questioning. The development comes after the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at the residence of K Kavitha, in Hyderabad today, in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. Delhi Excise Case: ED Raids Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha's Hyderabad Residence.

K Kavitha to Be Arrested?

BRS MLC K Kavitha will be further questioned in Delhi by the ED: Sources https://t.co/n3PI1visXy — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2024

K Kavitha Detained by Enforcement Directorate

#BREAKING: BRS Leader & KCR’s daughter K Kavitha detained by Enforcement Directorate after raids in connection with Delhi Liquor Policy Scam. She is being brought to New Delhi HQs of ED for further questioning where she is likely to be arrested in Delhi at the end of questioning. — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) March 15, 2024

