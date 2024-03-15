The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, March 15, detained Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC, K Kavitha. As per news agency ANI, the BRS leader was detained by the investigating agency in connection with the money laundering case. Sources also said that K Kavitha will be brought to Delhi for further questioning. The development comes after the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at the residence of K Kavitha, in Hyderabad today, in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. Delhi Excise Case: ED Raids Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha's Hyderabad Residence.

K Kavitha to Be Arrested?

K Kavitha Detained by Enforcement Directorate

