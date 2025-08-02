One terrorist has been killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district during an encounter with the security forces, said the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army on Saturday morning, August 2. The operation is still underway. "Intermittent and Intense fire fight continued through the night. Alert troops responded with calibrated fire and tightened the nooze while maintaining contact," said the Chinar Corps on X. " One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces so far. Operation continues," it added. The encounter broke out on the evening of August 1 after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kashmir district's Akhal. More details are awaited. Kulgam Encounter: Gunfight Underway Between Security Forces and Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhal.

Terrorist Killed Kulgam Encounter

Update: OP AKHAL, Kulgam Intermittent and Intense fire fight continued through the night. Alert troops responded with calibrated fire and tightened the nooze while maintaining contact. One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces so far. Operation continues.… — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) August 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)