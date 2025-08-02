A fierce gun battle was underway between security forces and terrorists after a joint team of security forces launched an anti-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday morning, August 2. Kashmir Police at 9 pm on August 1 posted on X that an encounter had started at Akhal area of district Kulgam. Indian Army, SOG, police and CRPF have jointly launched the operation following a tip-off about the presence of terrorists. More details are awaited. Poonch Anti-Infiltration Operation: 2 Terrorists Killed in Encounter, Indian Army Foils Infiltration Bid on LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kulgam Encounter

#WATCH | J&K | Encounter between the security forces and terrorists is underway in the Akhal area of Kulgam district. SOG, J&K Police, Army and CRPF are carrying out the operation. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time; no live operational details disclosed) pic.twitter.com/BGnx4lMKk3 — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)