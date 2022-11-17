Indian Army is filled with patriots who are always ready to help the people of the nation. In one such incident, a bus overturned in Srinagar, Jammu, and Kashmir on Thursday. Indian Army, without waiting for the crane, came to rescue. With the force, jawans pushed the bus back on its wheels. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Viral Video: Indian Army Jawans Groove to 'Kala Chashma' Song at -5 Temperature.

Indian Army Jawans Always on Rescue:

