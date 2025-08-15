Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, August 15, expressed grief over the death of Nagaland Governor La. Ganesan, who passed away in Apollo Hospital in Tamil Nadu's Chennai at the age of 80. Taking to X, the Prime Minister wrote: "Pained by the passing of Nagaland Governor Thiru La. Ganesan Ji. He will be remembered as a devout nationalist, who dedicated his life to service and nation-building. He worked hard to expand the BJP across Tamil Nadu. He was deeply passionate about Tamil culture too. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti." According to hospital sources, Ganesan was found unconscious at home and rushed to the ICU. Doctors detected internal injuries caused by the fall, and although surgery was performed, his condition remained critical.

PM Narendra Modi Condoles Demise of Nagaland Governor La Ganesan

