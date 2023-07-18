During an address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at the opposition meeting in Bengaluru, stating, "Haal Kuch Hai, Label kuch hai, maal kuch hai" (There is a label of something else, but the product is someone else's). PM Modi emphasized that the people of the country have already decided to bring the BJP back in 2024, implying that the opposition's efforts are in vain. He further criticised the opposition parties, claiming that their shops guarantee the poison of casteism and immense corruption. PM Modi's remarks were made during the inaugural ceremony of the new integrated terminal building of Veer Savarkar International Airport at Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates New Integrated Terminal Building of Veer Savarkar International Airport at Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (Watch Video).

PM Modi Takes Dig at Opposition Meet in Bengaluru

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi takes a swipe at the Opposition; says, "...Today, people of the country have already decided to bring us back in 2024. So, people who are responsible for the plight of India have opened their shops...24 ke liye 26 hone waale rajnaitik dalon par ye bada… pic.twitter.com/UewufX8MQJ — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2023

