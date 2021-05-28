Lakshadweep administration backed reforms citing it as a security issue.

Kerala High Court sought the view of the Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel challenging draft Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation 2021 and new changes brought by the Lakshadweep Administrator — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)