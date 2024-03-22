Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary launched a fierce attack on RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, making a controversial statement. Choudhary accused Yadav of being a politician adept at selling tickets, even alleging that he exploited his own daughter. He claimed that Yadav first took a kidney from his daughter Rohini Acharya and then offered her a ticket. For context, Rohini Acharya, Yadav’s daughter based in Singapore, recently made news after donating her kidney to her father in December 2022. The operation was carried out in Singapore, where Acharya resides with her husband and two children. Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha to Be Deputy CMs in Nitish Kumar-NDA Govt in Bihar; Know All About Them.

Samrat Chaudhary Attacks Lalu Yadav

