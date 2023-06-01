Over 300 tourists were trapped in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand after a massive landslide washed off a crucial road. The horrific video of a landslide that went viral on social media shows a huge part of the road crashing down, completely blocking the passage. The tourists were reportedly stranded in Dharchula and Gunji when a heavy rock fell close to the Lipulekh-Tawaghat road near Lakhanpur. The weather department has issued a dust storm and thundershower warning for Uttarakhand's Bageshwar, Almora, Chamoli, Dehradun, Champawat, Garhwal, Nainital, Hardwar, Pithoragarh, Tehri Garhwal, Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi districts, and Udham Singh Nagar. Thousands Evacuated as Philippines Warns of Flooding, Landslides from Approaching Typhoon Mawar.

Watch Video of the Massive Landslide in Uttarakhand:

Landslide in Pithoragarh District of Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand | On the outskirts of Pithoragarh, the Lipulekh-Tawaghat motor road, 45 km above Dharchula, near Lakhanpur, has been washed away 100 meters due to a landslide. About 300 people are trapped in Dharchula and Gunji: District Administration pic.twitter.com/2h04xWSdUL — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 1, 2023

