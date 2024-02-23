A massive fire broke out in Maharashtra today, February 23. As per news agency ANI, the blaze erupted in several shops in Maharashtra's Latur. A video of the blaze has also gone viral on social media. The 1-minute 14-second video clip shows people trying to douse the blaze as black smoke covers the skies. Maharashtra Fire: Blaze Erupts at Sassoon Hospital in Pune, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Massive Fire in Latur

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire broke out at several shops in Latur; more details awaited. pic.twitter.com/fJYwCN1ady — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)