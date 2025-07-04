A leopard attacked a stray dog in Thane's Yeoor area. A motorist named Jerigan Gracias caught the big cat attack on camera. In the viral clip, the leopard is seen attacking the stray dog near Yeoor, close to Thane and Sanjay Gandhi National Park. However, after attacking the stray dog, the leopard dropped the animal after it was startled by a passing vehicle. A few seconds later, the leopard attacked the stray dog once again, this time picking up the dog and vanishing into the trees. Leopard Spotted in Thane: Big Cat Gets Stuck in Gutter While Searching for Food in Bhiwandi, Rescued After 8 Hours.

Leopard Attacks Stray Dog Near Yeoor in Thane

Once lucky, but twice unlucky , a stray dog near Yeoor, close to Thane and Sanjay Gandhi National Park, narrowly escaped a leopard’s grip only to be caught again seconds later. A passing vehicle startled the big cat, causing it to drop the dog briefly, and the entire incident was… pic.twitter.com/u8Mz4cPFFt — Ranjeet Shamal Bajirao Jadhav (@ranjeetnature) July 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)