In a shocking incident in Maharashtra’s Pune region, a leopard was chased away by two dogs after it attacked one of the canine. In the CCTV footage of the incident, the big cat can be seen entering a residence in Dholwad, and attacking a pet dog, post which the dogs chased away the leopard. The video of the incident has surfaced online and is currently doing rounds on social media. Leopard Attack in Pune Caught on Camera: Big Cat Pounces on Pet Dog, Kills it in Junnar; Terrifying CCTV Video Surfaces.

Leopard Attack Thwarted in Pune

