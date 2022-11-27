A video has emerged on social media where some people were seen harassing a lost leopard cub. According to the user, the video is from Bhilwara of Rajasthan. In the video, a man can be seen manhandling the cub. He seems to pet it but the cub, who has been separated from its mother, can be seen visibly distressed. As soon as the video went viral on social media, the actions of the locals started getting slammed. The viral video has sparked an outcry on social media. Heartwarming Reunion! Three Leopard Cubs Reunited with Mother in Maharashtra's Satara (Watch Video).

Lost Leopard Cub Harassed by People:

Not Good, Says IFS Officer:

This is not good. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 27, 2022

Hopefully:

It’s very disturbing, hopefully authorities will unite cub with her Mother — Yogesh Sharma (@SharmaS88777493) November 27, 2022

Terrible, Says Another User:

This is terrible — Ushy Mohan Das (@UshyMohanDas) November 27, 2022

Leopard Cub Manhandled by Locals:

What the hell so terrible, it looks so scared 😟 https://t.co/dH0hpVpeGg — Mehran मेहरान 🇮🇳 (@mehranzaidi) November 27, 2022

