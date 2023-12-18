Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the public during the inauguration ceremony of World's Largest Meditation Centre Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi said that every moment spent by him in Kashi is wonderful in itself. He further said that people of Kashi have set new records in terms of development under the guidance of saints and Swarved Mahamandir is the burning example of the belief. "I was mesmerised by the divine teachings of Vedas, Upanishads, Ramayana, Gita and Mahabharata that have been depicted through pictures on the walls of Swarved Mahamandir", he further added. PM Modi inaugurated the newly built Swarved Mahamandir in Umaraha, Varanasi on Monday, December 18. After the inauguration PM Modi also took a tour of the Mahamandir accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Newly Built Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi's Umaraha (Watch Video).

PM Modi Addresses Public Gathering After Swarved Mahamandir Inauguration:

#WATCH | Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi says, "...Like always, every moment spent in Kashi is wonderful in itself..." pic.twitter.com/wthBVsxyoU — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2023

#WATCH | Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi says, "...Under the guidance of saints, the people of Kashi have set new records in terms of development and new construction...Today, Swarved Mahamandir is an example of this..." pic.twitter.com/ZNyaGVTH1U — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2023

#WATCH | Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi says, "I was mesmerized when I took a tour of the Swarved Mahamandir...The divine teachings of Vedas, Upanishads, Ramayana, Gita and Mahabharata have been depicted through pictures on the walls of Swarved Mahamandir..." pic.twitter.com/h3dGXifKZ4 — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2023

