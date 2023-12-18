Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, December 18, inaugurated the newly built Swarved Mahamandir in Umaraha, Varanasi. The Indian Prime Minister was also accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. After the inauguration, PM Modi also visited the newly built Swarved Mahamandir in Umaraha. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Second Edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam at Namo Ghat in Varanasi (Watch Video).

PM Modi Inaugurates Swarved Mahamandir in Umaraha

#WATCH | PM Modi inaugurates the newly built Swarved Mahamandir in Umaraha, Varanasi Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also present pic.twitter.com/ISNPEBJAt1 — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)