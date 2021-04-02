Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Friday addressed the people of the state. During his address, the Chief Minister said that the possibility of a lockdown in Maharashtra cannot be ruled out if the current COVID-19 situation exists. "I cannot rule out imposing a lockdown if the current COVID19 situation prevails. People have become complacent", Thackeray said. Watch live streaming of CM Uddhav Thackeray's address here.

I cannot rule out imposing a lockdown if the current COVID19 situation prevails. People have become complacent: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/1pPr9ahDwm — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2021

