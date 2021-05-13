Current COVID-19 Restrictions in Maharashtra Have Been Extended Till June 1. Negative RT-PCR Report Has Been Made Mandatory for People Entering The State:

Maharashtra Government extends the current COVID19 restrictions in the state till 7am on 1st June, to fight COVID19; negative RT-PCR report mandatory for those entering the state pic.twitter.com/jjccnpP6KV — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)