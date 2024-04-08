Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched its "Jail Ka Jawaab Vote Se" campaign during a press conference on Monday, April 8, urging people to empower Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal through their votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. Party leader Gopal Rai emphasised the need to respond to "dictatorship" with votes and pledged to canvass door-to-door in Delhi to garner support for AAP. AAP Targets BJP on Electoral Bonds Issue; 33 Loss-Incurring Companies Gave BJP Rs 450 Crore in Donations, Alleges Sanjay Singh (Watch Video).

Jail Ka Jawaab Vote Se Campaign

#WATCH | Aam Aadmi Party launches 'Jail Ka Jawaab Vote Se' campaign for Lok Sabha elections 2024. pic.twitter.com/vdgpr3NQMS — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2024

People should respond to 'dictatorship' through votes, we'll go door to door in Delhi to seek support for AAP: Party leader Gopal Rai — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)