The Congress Working Committee is set to convene a meeting in Delhi on March 19. The primary agenda of the meeting is to finalise the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. In addition to this, the committee will also discuss the election strategy. This meeting is crucial as it will shape the party’s approach and policies for the forthcoming polls. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Date: EC to Announce Schedule for General Elections, Polls to Some State Assemblies at 3 PM Today.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Congress Working Committee meeting to be held in Delhi on March 19 to finalise the manifesto for Lok Sabha polls and discussion on strategy for the elections pic.twitter.com/eo45mg75Vv — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024

