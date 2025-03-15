New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah met Mizoram Governor General VK Singh at Raj Bhavan in Aizawl on Saturday.

Taking on X, the Home Minister's Office (HMO) wrote," Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri AmitShah met Governor of Mizoram, Shri Gen_VKSingh at Raj Bhavan in Aizawl today."

Earlier on Saturday, he attended the relocation ceremony of the Assam Rifles Headquarters from Central Aizawl to Zokhawsang, marking a significant milestone in the Indian government's commitment to the development of Mizoram.

Addressing the gathering, Shah said that this move is not just an administrative decision but a symbol of the government's responsibility towards the Mizo people. Due to the state's unique topography, the Mizo people have been demanding relocation for over 35 years.

"This demand, which has been around for 30-35 years, is now set to be fulfilled due to an important decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is not just an administrative decision but a symbol of the Indian government's responsibility towards the Mizo people," he said.

"It is a reflection of the Indian government's commitment to the development of Mizoram. In 1890, the first military camp was set up in Aizawl, and since then, this decision will be considered the most significant in the history of Aizawl's development," Shah said.

Shah highlighted that the Modi government has been working tirelessly for the past 10 years to establish new dimensions of development in every sector to strengthen and unite the entire northeast.

Shah also underscored PM Modi's role in establishing unprecedented peace in the northeast, having visited the region 78 times since becoming Prime Minister.

"From tourism to technology, agriculture to entrepreneurship, the Modi government is establishing new dimensions of development in every sector of the northeast. Before Modi ji became Prime Minister, from Independence until 2014, all the then Prime Ministers of India had visited the northeast 21 times, whereas Modi ji has visited the northeast 78 times so far," he said.

The Union Home Minister assured the people of Mizoram that the BJP-led Indian government is committed to a developed, peaceful, secure, and beautiful Mizoram, with PM Modi personally overseeing this progress. (ANI)

