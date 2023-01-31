In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a massive fire broke out at an e-rickshaw godown in Lucknow. According to reports, the blaze erupted near Badshahnagar metro station in Lucknow. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse off the blaze. Truck Overloaded With Sugarcane Gets Stuck Under Flyover in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, Video Goes Viral.

Blaze Erupts at E-Rickshaw Godown

Uttar Pradesh | Fire breaks out at an e-rickshaw godown near Badshahnagar metro station in Lucknow. Fire tenders on the spot. pic.twitter.com/h52JvKNj7G — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 31, 2023

