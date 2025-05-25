A dramatic and terrifying incident unfolded in Lucknow’s Ghazipur area as unidentified assailants in Fortuner and Scorpio SUVs opened fire on a youth named Mursalim in broad daylight. The attackers fired four rounds, three of which struck Mursalim, leaving him critically injured. He was attempting to take shelter inside a known shop when he was shot. The rear windshield of his car was shattered, and the vehicle appeared damaged from a collision. Panic gripped the area as locals raised concerns about deteriorating security. CCTV footage captured some of the assailants. Police recovered three bullet shells and formed four teams to trace the suspects. The attack reportedly stemmed from an earlier altercation between the two parties at the same eatery. Delhi Shocker: Man Shot at During Argument Over Spitting ‘Gutkha’ in Khajuri Khas; 1 Arrested.

Youth Shot At in Lucknow (Disturbing Visuals)

