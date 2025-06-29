In a tragic hit-and-run incident on Ludhiana’s Bhamian Road, a speeding Audi car crushed a street food vendor to death and injured three others on Sunday morning. The deceased, Prem Shah, was pushing his Chana-Kulcha cart when the Audi—allegedly driven by intoxicated men—rammed into him, a scooter, and a Royal Enfield bike. The horrifying incident was captured on nearby CCTV. Despite being stopped briefly by locals, the car occupants escaped with help from their aides before police could arrive. Inspector Balwinder Kaur confirmed the vehicle bore a Chandigarh number plate. Police are now tracing the car’s owner and investigating the case. The injured were rushed to hospitals for treatment. Barabanki Accident Caught on Camera: Morning Walk Turns Tragic as Woman Flung Into Air After Speeding Scorpio Rams Her from Behind, Driver Flees Scene; Video Surfaces.

Accident in Ludhiana (Disturbing Video)

