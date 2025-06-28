Panic gripped Barabanki’s Kotwali area near Niblet Tiraha when a speeding black Scorpio rammed into Renu Jaiswal, who was returning from a morning walk. The collision was so intense that Renu was flung several feet into the air before crashing onto the road. Locals rushed her to a private hospital, where she remains in critical condition. The SUV later crashed into a pole, but the driver managed to flee the scene. The entire incident was caught on CCTV, which has now become crucial evidence. Police have registered a case against the unidentified driver and initiated an investigation to trace and arrest the accused. Accident Caught on Camera in Agra: Speeding Van Rams Into Dancing Crowd During Temple Ritual in UP, Several Injured; Probe Launched As Video Goes Viral.

Barabanki Accident Caught on Camera

