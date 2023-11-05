The Election Commission is using novel methods to spread voter awareness with only a few days left for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023. On Sunday, November 5, it organised a vintage car rally in Bhopal to attract voters' attention. The Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 will be held on November 17, as announced by the Election Commission on October 9. The counting of votes and results for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 will be held on December 3, announced the Election Commission. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: From Anti-Incumbency to Corruption, Top 10 Issues in MP Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Vintage Car Rally in Bhopal

VIDEO | Election Commission organises a car rally under its 'Matdata Jagrukta Abhiyan' in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.#AssemblyElectionsWithPTI #MadhyaPradeshElections2023 pic.twitter.com/24MSHztrVq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)