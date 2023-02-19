The Bhasma Aarti, which happens once a year, on the next day of Shivratri, took place in Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. Considered highly auspicious, a special aarti was performed inside the temple and devotees from all across the world flocked to Ujjain to catch a glimpse of the Lord. Maha Shivratri 2023: ‘Mahadeepa’ Lifted Atop Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar in Presence of Devotees (Watch Video).

Bhasma Aarti Taking Place at Mahakaleshwar Temple:

Madhya Pradesh | Bhasma Aarti, which happens once a year, on the next day of Shivratri, took place in Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain (Video source - Temple committee) pic.twitter.com/IOi0RnERYO — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) February 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)