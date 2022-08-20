In a bizarre incident at a health care clinic in Madhya Pradesh, a woman's head injury was dressed using a condom pack along with cotton. The condom pack was used as a bandaid to stop the bleeding caused by the injury on the woman's head. The incident is of Morena district hospital in MP. The dresser has reportedly been suspended and further investigation is underway.

Check NDTV's tweet:

Head Wound Dressed With Condom Pack At Madhya Pradesh Health Centre https://t.co/ISuKg6uqfC pic.twitter.com/PdaSpf8Ftu — NDTV News feed (@ndtvfeed) August 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)