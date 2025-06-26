Over 25 masked men armed with wooden sticks stormed the Odhki Toll Plaza in Madhya Pradesh on June 25 around 6:50 PM, vandalising booths and assaulting staff members. The attackers had their faces covered and bike number plates smeared with grease to avoid identification. The shocking incident was captured on the toll plaza's CCTV cameras. The video, which has since surfaced on social media, shows the group wreaking havoc before fleeing the scene. The motive behind the attack remains unclear. Jitu Patwari Car Accident: Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Escapes Unhurt After Truck Hits His Vehicle Near Sehore Toll Plaza, Party Calls for Enhanced Security (See Pics and Video).

Masked Goons Attack MP Toll Plaza

MP में ओढ़की टोल प्लाजा पर गुंडई की ये Video देखिए – 25 से ज्यादा नकाबपोश गुंडे टोल पर आ धमके। टोल बूथों में तोड़फोड़ की, स्टाफ को पीटा। इन गुंडों के चेहरे ढके हुए थे और बाइक नंबरों पर ग्रीस लगाई हुई थी, जिससे नंबरों की पहचान न हो।@madanjournalist pic.twitter.com/wgfKs8M9SP — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 26, 2025

