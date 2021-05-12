Madhya Pradesh has reported 8,970 new cases, 84 deaths and 10,324 recoveries in the past 24 hours. The state currently has 1,09,928 active cases. With this, the total case tally in the state has reached 7,00,202 and the death toll stands at 6,679.

