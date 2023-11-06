Former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray, on Monday, November 6, shared his views on the alleged involvement of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in the Mahadev betting app case. Uddhav Thackeray said that Bhupesh Baghel will not join the BJP. However, he said that if Bhupesh Baghel joins the saffron party, then the Mahadev betting app will become a "har har Mahadev app." Thackeray also noted that all the cases against the Chhattisgarh CM would go down if Baghel joined the BJP. Amid all of this, Shubham Soni, one of the accused in a money laundering case involving the Mahadev app, said that Bhupesh Baghel himself had asked him to flee to the UAE. Mahadev Betting App Case: Online Betting App Owner Shubham Soni Claims He Was Advised by Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel To Go to UAE (Watch Videos).

Mahadev Betting App Will Become Har Har Mahadev App

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel will not join BJP but if he joins then this Mahadev betting app will become har har Mahadev app and all the cases against him will go down: former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/vwRLSlgbr0 — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2023

