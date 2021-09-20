The president of All-India Akhara Parishad, Mahant Narendra Giri, was found dead at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief of the death of All-India Akhara Parishad's head. PM Modi said, "The demise of president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, Mahant Narendra Giri is extremely saddening."

Tweet By PM Narendra Modi:

अखाड़ा परिषद के अध्यक्ष श्री नरेंद्र गिरि जी का देहावसान अत्यंत दुखद है। आध्यात्मिक परंपराओं के प्रति समर्पित रहते हुए उन्होंने संत समाज की अनेक धाराओं को एक साथ जोड़ने में बड़ी भूमिका निभाई। प्रभु उन्हें अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें। ॐ शांति!! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 20, 2021

