A 14-year-old student from Mumbai died by suicide on February 13 after it was found that the student was refused to complete a challenge on the Garena Free Fire game. He was allegedly refused to complete the challenge by his family. The game has been banned in India. The Bhoiwada police are probing the matter.

See Tweet:

Maharashtra | A 14-yr-old student died by suicide in Mumbai on Feb 13. As per primary probe, it was found that the student was refused to complete a challenge on the Garena Free Fire game, by his family; police probing this angle. The game is also banned in India: Bhoiwada Police — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)